'Aren't bars supposed to be noisy?' - your views on Hartlepool's Wallis & Co facing licence review

A Hartlepool bar is to have its licence reviewed after complaints about noise - but there's little sympathy for the complainant.

Wallis & Co is a restaurant, bar and cocktail lounge which has been open at Navigation Point, Hartlepool Marina, since 2015.

Wallis & Co Bar & Kitchen at Hartlepool Marina is facing a council licence review over a noise complaint.

It has doubled in size, after taking over the old Marina Plaice fish and chip shop.

It is licensed to sell alcohol and provide live and recorded music until 11.40pm every night - but complaints have been made about noise levels coming from the bar.

Deborah White, who lives in a flat above the bar, said residents experience noise from the premises both during and after its licensed hours.

Hartlepool Council has supported her complaint, and is set to review the bar's licence at a meeting on Thursday.

But readers on the Mail's Facebook page have little time for the complainant.

Wallis & Co has doubled in size since it opened in 2015, after taking over the chip shop next door.

Dolph Jim Fin said: "Sounds like someone had nothing better to do than have a go at others trying to make a successful business work.

"Wallis and Co is the best run and respectable bar on the Marina.

"If people have an issue with any noise, open your eyes before you buy. Move where there is no bar below you. "

David Wheelhouse agreed: "Aren't bars supposed to be noisy? They'll be complaining they are selling alcohol next."

Stephen Grainger asked: "Who in the right mind moves above a row of bars and restaurants then complains about the noise? Wrong move!"

Kelsey Beddow said: "How utterly ridiculous! You don't move into a flat above a bar on a lively strip and expect silent discos.

"If you don't like it, move - you knew exactly what to expect when you moved in!"

And Sue Brandling added: "Really, when you move to somewhere like this you know what you moving to."

But James Reid Patrick saw the complainant's side, commenting: "People bought the flats before there were any bars.

"When the Marina first opened there were no bars, it was only shops. Cafe Rappor was the first one, now it’s wall to wall.

"It's okay to say move, but try selling it."

Steps available to the licensing sub-committee include taking no action, modifying conditions on the licence, excluding a licensable activity or removing the designated premises supervisor.

Councillors also have the power to suspend the licence for up to three months, or revoke it completely.