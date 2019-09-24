Deanne (left) and Lauren Malton from Babies Blessings York Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Sisters Deanne and Lauren Malton started Babies Blessings selling baby clothes and hardware in Raby Road in April 2009.

Now after years of renting premises they have bought and moved into the former Les Payne’s decorators building in York Road following a major refurbishment.

Taking pride of place in the new shop is a special tribute to their late mum Patricia McCaffery who inspired Deanne and Lauren, 39, and helped them to launch the business.

Babies Blessings York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Deanne, 46, said: “We have dedicated a plaque and lovely photo of mam. She was a really strong role model and encouraged us to have the belief that if you want to do something and you put your mind to it you can.”

Lauren and Deanne were both on maternity leave when they came up with the idea for the business.

Deanne said: “We were looking for something different to do and talked to mam. We always went to her for advice and guidance.”

The business proved a success with parents with Deanne and Lauren expanding into a neighbouring shop in Raby Road and opening a second outlet for older children on Oxford Road.

Babies Blessings York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Babies Blessings specialise in selling designer babies and children’s clothes sourced from all over the world, plus cots, prams and hardware for newborns.

They also carry an extensive shoe department of major brands such as Vivienne Westwood.

Deanne added: “I have four children and Lauren has three. As our children have grown the shops have grown in response to them.

“There was a gap in the market and nothing else like it in town.”

Deanne Malton from Babies Blessings York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

They believe they have found their perfect home in their new premises which opened on Thursday, September 19.

Deanne said: “It was always in our business plan and vision to purchase our own premises.

“We are where we wanted to be now. It is the perfect location and size.

“We have fully refurbished it. It has been a labour of love. But it has been transformed and it looks beautiful.”