BMX riders from far and wide head to Hartlepool for competition

BMX riders put on a wheelie good show for spectators as Hartlepool hosted a regional series of races.

More than 250 riders from all over the north hit the track at Summerhill Country Park on Sunday for the event staged by the North East BMX club.

Action from the regional BMX competition held at Summerhill Country Park, Hartlepool, on Sunday.

It was one of 10 events as part of the Northern Regional Series which stretches from Hartlepool to Cheshire.

Male and female riders aged from four to over 50 raced round the national standard course.

Brent Featherstone, chairman of North East BMX club, said: “It was a successful event.

“We had some people from Scotland, Rhyl in Wales and also from the Isle of Man.

“We got a lot of good feedback on the track.

“It is a really family orientated sport. Everybody looks out for each other.”

In all 252 riders competed in around 130 races including qualifying with the top four from each going through to the semi-finals and finals.

Proceeds from the day go back into the track which is maintained by North East BMX.

For more details about the club visit their Facebook page or go to www.northeastbmx.co.uk