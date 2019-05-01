Bowls club opens its doors to attract new members

A community sports club opened its doors for the weekend in a bid to bowl over new members.

Billingham Bowling Club laid on activities and demonstrations to help drum up interest and boost membership.

A model rail layout was on display.

A large model railway layout on display in the pavilion in John Whitehead Park proved popular with visitors.

And Beamish Open air Museum showed off a model of a proposed

1950’s village that is under construction at County Durham museum.

Phil Lightfoot, bowling club executive committee member, said: “Our pavilion was originally built in about 1952 or 53 and Beamish are using it as the blueprint for their 1950s village pavilion.”

Billingham Bowling Club holding an open weekend over Easter. Picture by Tom Banks

The Royal British Legion also attended with a display of the work they do looking after war graves.

And out on the green there were bowling demonstrations and coaching sessions for people to have a go at the game.

Phil added: “We are trying to promote the club and let people know it is there for the general public.

“It is open to anybody and we have probably one of the best clubs in the area for facilities.

The open weekend also included a display of Lego models.

“We had favourable responses from the open weekend and I gave out four membership nomination forms as a result of it.”