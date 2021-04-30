Whether you are a commuter looking for some personal space post-lockdown, a newly qualified driver looking for an easy-to-drive first car or just someone after a cheap runaround for short trips, a city car could be the perfect vehicle for you. The compact models are easy to drive, easy to park and relatively cheap to buy and run, making them ideal as long as you don't make too many long journeys or need to carry lots of passengers.
Although some manufacturers have killed off their city cars in recent years there are still pelnty of options out there so we spoke to the editorial team at online marketplace YesAuto to help come up with the 10 best city cars on sale right now.
1. Volkswagen Up
In terms of having fun in a city car, it doesn’t get much better than the VW Up, with its mega little chassis and go-kart like steering. There’s an option to upgrade to the Up GTI, which has 113bhp but obviously costs more. The Up doesn’t come with a lot of kit as standard, but if you want the badge and VW build quality, this model is the one for you.
Photo: Volkswagen
2. Seat Mii Electric
It doesn’t take a genius to work out the Mii Electric shares much of its DNA with the VW Up, but unlike the VW, which comes in petrol and electric versions, Seat decided to ditch the petrol version and just focus on an electric powertrain. Its combination of a 161-mile range and 82bhp motor good for a 0-62mph time of 12.3 seconds (which feels much faster when driving it), makes it one of the most sensible EVs on the market. The interior is refreshingly simple and functional, and it has much more room than you would think.
Photo: Seat
3. Kia Picanto
Attractive design, solid build quality and a generous amount of standard equipment make the Kia Picanto one of the best city cars that money can buy. When buying one you will be asked whether you want the 1.0-litre or 1.2-litre engine options and YesAuto recommends going for the 1.2-litre. The lower powered version really limits how much you can take it on motorways. That said, the Picanto has a decent amount of interior space and drives very nicely in all other respects, especially in terms of how well it handles bumpy roads.
Photo: Kia
4. Toyota Aygo
If you like to turn heads on the road then the Toyota Aygo is definitely the city car for you. Its futuristic design is certainly eye-catching, and the 1-litre, three-cylinder engine is also a stand-out feature. The Aygo is well equipped for the price, including a touchscreen infotainment system which hosts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it is a doddle to drive around town, with a very advantageous turning circle of 10.2 metres. Space in the back is limited though, so think hard about often you will need to carry passengers.
Photo: Toyota