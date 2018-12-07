Christmas gift ideas that are perfect for indoor gardeners

Here’s the last instalment of gardening gifts for Christmas – presents for indoor gardeners.

Growing houseplants has become fashionable again – so enjoy these plants and presents all year round!

Coffee Plant in Retro Can. Picture: Suttons

Coffee Plant in Retro Can

Coffee plants make attractive houseplants and in three to four years, you could get fruit. Tin designs may vary, 12cm, £14.99, www.suttons.co.uk



Garden Time Windowsill Kits

Choose from Herb Garden, Fragrant Garden, Strawberry Garden and Sunflower Garden – each with a galvanised metal windowsill container, seeds, compost and instructions, £7.95, www.mr-fothergills.co.uk



Yula watering can and planters

In two colour combinations (pistachio/white, and grey/white) and a semi-gloss finish, two planters and a matching watering can are available. Planters use the Lechuza wick watering system that simplifies plant care, £9.99 to £19.99, www.lechuza.co.uk



Stone plant container

Curved Terracotta Plant Pot. Picture: Scaramanga

Crafted from marble-effect stone, in various colours. The 18cm planter fits 9cm plants. Pick your FREE 9cm succulent plant from – Sansevieria Trifasciata Black Jade, Beaucarnea Recurvata, Sansevieria Cylindrica Braid, Sansevieria Zeylanica (Snake Skin Plant) or Sansevieria Cylindrica Fan, £17.99, www.dobies.co.uk



Cactus Mixed Collection

Three cacti supplied in 5.5cm (2in) zinc pots (designs may vary). Varieties selected to include a mix of range currently available, £12.99, www.thompson-morgan.com



Set of 3 Woven Plant Pots

Made of jute and ideal for a lover of houseplants, £18.50, www.gardentrading.co.uk



Scaramanga – Curved Terracotta Plant Pot, large

Rustic 16cm diameter pot, hand-thrown in natural terracotta clay and kiln-fired, £7, www.scaramangashop.co.uk

GET IN TOUCH

l For more information, plus cook what you grow, recipes, environmental news and more, log on to the website at www.mandycanudigit.com – which is also now smartphone friendly.

You can also follow Mandy on social media platforms – on Twitter @MandyCanUDigIt or you can like her on her Facebook page at Mandycanudigit

JOBS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

To save holly berries from the birds, for use in Christmas decorations, net a few branches, but leave the rest for the wildlife.

Take hardwood cuttings of ornamental shrubs such as Berberis, Buddleja, Salix, Forsythia, Ligustrum, and Rubus. Some deciduous climbers, such as honeysuckle, can also be propagated in this way.

Clean and sharpen secateurs ready for pruning deciduous trees and shrubs over the winter. Special ceramic tools are available to allow awkwardly shaped and angled blades to be sharpened with ease. Spare springs and replacement blades can also be purchased for more expensive models.

Ornamental grasses and bamboos can be cut back and tidied up.

Many clay soils will now be unworkable until spring. Mulching will help to improve and maintain soil structure.

Protect alpines from the wet, if you have not done so already.

Large tubs that are at risk of cracking in the frost should be covered with bubble wrap, hessian or fleece, to insulate them over the winter.

Clean out water butts if not yet done, or install extra ones.

Lightly prune bush roses now, if not done already, as reducing their height will prevent wind-rock. Roses are generally shallow rooted and can become loose in the soil.

Tree and shrub seeds and berries can still be harvested and sown, once ripe.