Get any unwanted Christmas presents? Hartlepool Age UK shop can find them a good home

The Age UK shop on Tees Bay retail park says recycling gifts will help ensure it can continue to run its vital services and make this winter a little brighter for older people.

As well as raising money to continue its work, donating unwanted presents also helps to reduce landfill waste, added the charity.

Hartlepool shop manager Karen Bentley said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want.

Age UK charity shop, Tees Bay Retail Park, Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

"As a nation we are more environmentally aware than ever before, so instead of chucking or hiding them away, we are encouraging local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop in Hartlepool.”

People are advised to check with the shop before donating to make sure they can accept the gifts, and they ask that all clothing given is washed and dried first.

Research has revealed that each year we receive an average of two unwanted Christmas presents each, equating to more than 119.5 million gifts that miss the mark. Of these, an 22.7 million end up being sent to landfill.

Age UK says its support services including its free and confidential Advice Line and Telephone Friendship services, are invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people, particularly during the winter.

The Age UK Hartlepool shop is also encouraging people to make their donation worth an extra 25% by signing up to Gift Aid when giving.

It means the charity will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 raised from donations.

