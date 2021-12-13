Hartlepool virtual Giving Tree Christmas appeal another big success with over 10,000 presents bought for children

The online Hartlepool Giving Tree has been running for a number of weeks after being a staggering success last year during lockdown.

As of Monday, December 13, people had bought an incredible 10,832 presents for children and young people through the website.

Gifts bought after answering requests on the Giving Tree website are supporting disadvantaged youngsters through North East charity Cash For Kids’ Mission Christmas appeal.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager Mark Rycraft. Picture by FRANK REID

People only have until 6pm on Wednesday, December 15, if they wish to buy a gift through the website to make sure they arrive to recipients in time for Christmas Day.

Mark Rycraft, manager of Middleton Grange shopping centre, which is leading the appeal, said: “We’re really pleased with passing 10,000 gifts.

"We’ve had 43,000 requests for gifts this year and the Giving Tree has been able to assist greatly in terms of providing children with gifts this year.”

The website works by supporters selecting a virtual gift tag featuring a gift request for a specific child or young person up to the age of 19.

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre's operations assistant Emma Warrington puts a gift tag on the Giving Tree.

They are then directed to where they can buy the gift from before sending it to the appeal’s warehouse or they can drop it off at Middleton Grange.

The website has once again been designed and managed by Hartlepool firm In Studio.

Meanwhile, Middleton Grange’s physical Giving Tree, which is supporting Harbour refuge and Hartlepool Carers, has also been a big success with more than 1,000 presents donated.

Mark added: “It’s been very touching and humbling to see both campaigns succeed in their own right.”

The online Hartlepool Giving Tree has been another big success.

The physical tree is due to run until Monday, December 20, and the team also plan to have enough gifts for any late requests for local families in crisis.

A donation point can be found in the centre between Deichmann Shoes and mobile phone store Three on the ground floor.

Last year, the tree also collected a number of gifts for elderly people in Hartlepool care homes who might otherwise not have received anything.

Any homes wishing to benefit this year can contact Middleton Grange or Hartlepool Giving Tree through Facebook.

