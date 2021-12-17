Little ones across Hartlepool - and their families - are ready to celebrate their first Christmas!

Santa Baby! Hartlepool families share treasured photographs as little crackers celebrate first festive season

Little stars across Hartlepool are looking forward to celebrating their first Christmas with their families.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:55 am

As we count down to December 25, we asked Mail readers if they had welcomed a little bundle of joy into their home this year.

And it’s been a real Christmas treat to meet some of the babies celebrating their first Santa season, with these festive photos!

Thank you to everyone who has shared a picture, and we wish you and your family a very merry Christmas.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Christmas jumper

Phoebe Margaret looking cosy in her Christmas outfit.

Photo: Rachel Robson

Photo Sales

2. Smiler

A cheeky grin from Honey Beau Harrison.

Photo: Alex Thompson

Photo Sales

3. Lounging

Darcylee takes some time to relax before the big day arrives.

Photo: Amy Close

Photo Sales

4. A gift

Jensen Waller-Langley keeps watch on the presents under the tree.

Photo: Ashleigh Waller

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3