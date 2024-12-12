Thanks to everyone for sending us pictures of their pets getting ready for Christmas.Thanks to everyone for sending us pictures of their pets getting ready for Christmas.
Thanks to everyone for sending us pictures of their pets getting ready for Christmas.

Santa Claws: 17 cute pictures of Hartlepool pets ready for Christmas

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 17:16 BST
Many a Hartlepool pet is already in a festive mood if these reader pictures are anything to go by.

Our thanks to everyone who has sent us their photos.

We will try to add more of your contributions if time permits.

1. Santa Claws

Morgan-Lillie Turner sent us this great picture of Rico standing guard by their Christmas tree. Photo: Other 3rd Party

2. Santa Claws

Sharon Clow sent us this photo of Lola getting spoilt already. Photo: Other 3rd Party

3. Santa Claws

Thanks to Laura Louise for this cute photo. Photo: Other 3rd Party

4. Santa Claws

Thanks to Karen Pickering for this fun photo of Fenny and Franky. Photo: Santa Claws

