As millions of customers flock to supermarkets for the final round of Christmas shopping, Tesco is providing some extra festive spirit by slashing prices on fresh turkey, vegetables, and sides including gravy, stuffing and Yorkshire puddings, in the lead up to the big day.

From today, Tuesday 19th December, Tesco Clubcard members can get their hands on a Christmas dinner bundle featuring all the staples needed to complete a fantastic festive feast to feed six, for £12.54 – equating to just £2.09 per person. These reductions put Tesco’s dinner cheaper than Aldi, where an equivalent basket costs £2.44 more.

What’s more, the reductions are running right up to store closing on Christmas Eve, so that even those completing a last-minute trolley dash can still get their hands on a great value Christmas meal.

Fresh Christmas dinner staples for just £12.54 (feeds six):

There's no need to miss Christmas dinner when Tesco offer all this for £2.09 per head.

Tesco White Whole Turkey – 3.245Kg (£9.74) Clubcard PriceTesco Brussels Sprouts 500g (0.15p) Clubcard PriceTesco Carrots 800g (0.15p) Clubcard PriceTesco Parsnips 500g (0.15p) Clubcard PriceTesco All Rounder White Potatoes 2kg (0.15p) Clubcard PriceTesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 220g (£1.25) Everyday Low PricesTesco Stockwell & Co Gravy Granules 200g (0.50p) Aldi Price MatchTesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170g (0.45p) Aldi Price Match

Emma Botton, Tesco Group Customer Director comments “For many, Christmas dinner is one of the most-loved meals of the year, helping to bring friends and families together. But, with budgets still under pressure, catering for a big group or pulling out the stops with some special Christmas food could be a challenge.

That’s why, at Tesco, we want to do everything we can to alleviate that pressure. Our Christmas dinner bundle for Clubcard members is not only cheaper than Aldi, but also allows families to cook with quality fresh ingredients.

“Whether you’re a planner or a last-minute supermarket dasher, the reductions on items that many will consider Christmas dinner staples will run right up to store closing on Christmas Eve, to help more families have a great value and delicious Christmas meal.”

Of course, not everyone will have six round the table on Christmas Day but there is a great value fresh turkey for a gathering of any size this Christmas at Tesco. The whole range of Tesco fresh turkeys will be available on Clubcard Prices for the first time ever (from 19th December, in stores only) with Tesco Whole Turkey selling at a budget-busting £3/kg (down from £4/kg last Christmas).

For those wanting to pull out all the stops, there is a fantastic selection of Clubcard Price offers on Tesco Finest birds, including Tesco Finest Bronze Turkey Crown with Pork, Cranberry & Chestnut Stuffing. Why not try something different with Finest Slow Cooked Two Bird Ballotine Turkey & Chicken with Stuffing or Tesco Finest Easy Carve Duck with Pork, Orange and Maple Stuffing & Spiced Orange Glaze.

Big savings on the main meal means more scope to scoop up additional extra special treats too. There are some fantastic deals on Christmas classics on Clubcard Prices including Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack4 (£1.50 CCP) and Tesco 5 Cheese Selection 450g5 (£4.00 CCP).

Tesco also has plenty of last-minute gifts and stocking fillers on Clubcard Prices including Nivea Happy Wishes Gift Set6 (£5.25 CCP) for beauty lovers, or for those looking for a sweet treat, the Ferrero Rocher Grand Milk Chocolate Gift7 (£4.50 CCP).