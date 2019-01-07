Company launches Vera tours to show-off North East filming locations of ITV detective series to fans

Fans of the ITV drama Vera will now be able to visit the most iconic spots of the detective series as a new tour launches in 2019 - with hopes to bring viewers from around the world to the region.

Brenda Blethyn will return to the screens as the unorthodox detective in the next series of Vera this weekend, with the first episode broadcast on Sunday January 13 at 8pm.

Four chilling feature-length episodes will be set against the backdrop of the North East, and Brit Movie Tours, delivered by Experience North DMC, are offering fans from around the world the chance to walk in Vera's footsteps.

Alex Jacobs of Experience North DMC said: "Vera has become an iconic TV show and we are thrilled to be able to take visitors to some of the locations that appear in the show.

“As well as the specific locations it will be great to showcase North East England to new visitors.”

The four-hour tours by coach will cost £30 for adults and £25 for children, taking visitors to ten filming locations from episodes such as The Prodigal Son, Changing Tides, Shadows in the Sky, A certain Samaritan, Death of a Family Man or Castles in the Air.

Throughout the Vera filming location tour there will be opportunities to get on and off the bus and see the locations up close with plenty of opportunities to take photos.

The tour will start and finish in the centre of Newcastle, focusing on visiting some of the most memorable crime scenes and regular haunts of Vera.

Based on the bestselling Inspector Stanhope books by award-winning writer Ann Cleeves, Vera is a crime drama set in and filmed throughout the North East.

The tour will look at how the North East has changed over the years including the city of Newcastle where Vera's police station is located.

Some of Northumberland’s atmospheric rural and beachside locations where grisly murders take place and some of these will also be visited as part of the tour.

Lewis Swan, managing director of Brit Movie Tours, said: "We are very excited to launch the Vera Tour in the North East of England.

"It’s a beautiful and fascinating part of the country which we have not until now offered tours of. Fans are in for a treat when they visit to do the tour and we look forward to welcoming them in 2019.”

Tours from will take place at 1pm on Saturday May 25, June 29, July 27, August 17 and September 14 2019.