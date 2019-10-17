Costa’s Christmas menu 2019: chain reveals Irish Velvet Latte, Festive Spiced Cappuccino and vegan mince tart

Costa’s Christmas menu is one of the first signs that the festive period is just around the corner - and it’s set to be back in stores on 1 November 2019.

Alongside the usual festive cups and hot beverages, there will be a Christmas menu full of both new delights and returning favourites.

New Christmas drinks

The showstopper this Christmas season is the new Irish Velvet range, named the Irish Coffee Flavour range in Northern Ireland.

This includes the Irish Velvet Latte (Irish Coffee Flavour Latte), Irish Velvet Cappuccino (Irish Coffee Flavour Cappuccino), a delicious Irish Velvet Hot Chocolate (Irish Coffee Flavour Hot Chocolate), and the Irish Velvet Frostino (Irish Coffee Flavour Frostino).

The new Christmas creation combines hints of caramel and vanilla, with the Irish Velvet Latte and Irish Velvet Hot Chocolate (Irish Coffee Flavour range) also set to be stocked across more than 8,500 Costa Express machines.

There will be a new Festive Spiced Cappuccino, too, seasoned with aromatic spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and star anise.

Returning favourites include the Black Forest & Cream Hot Chocolate and the Gingerbread and Hazelnut Praline - all available as Lattes or Hot Chocolate.

For those who prefer tea to coffee, Costa is launching a limited edition Christmas Tea, which includes a blend of Sri Lankan tea leaves and aromatic Winter Spice.

Festive food

This year’s Christmas menu will also see the addition of a Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin. Exclusive to Costa Coffee, this chocolate muffin is filled with chocolate orange sauce and topped with a segment of the much-loved chocolate orange.

A Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Approved Mince Pie and a vegan and gluten-free Mince Tart will also be on the menu, alongside the new Black & White Forest Wreath Cake. This cake consists of chocolate sponge with sweetened cherries, topped with buttercream, sour cherries and dark chocolate.

They’ll also be a new British Turkey & Trimmings Toastie and British Turkey Feast Baguette, filled with turkey breast, British Beechwood Smoked Bacon, Sage & Onion Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce. Limited stores only.

New vegan options

Costa has also revealed an extended range of vegan options, with a new Vegan Society approved Veggies Under Vest Sandwich, which is filled with falafel and parsnip stuffing, carrot, cranberry sauce, vegan mayonnaise and fresh spinach.

If you’re looking for something sweet, then there’s also a Vegan Rocky Road and Gluten Free and Vegan Rich Fruit Christmas Cake Slice new to the menu this year.