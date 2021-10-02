A new boost for Hartlepool's army of 10,000 carers - and here's how to find out more

A new Carer Access Card/Carer Emergency Card was launched and it gives both carers and the people they look after the much-needed protection they need.

The card has a dual purpose.

It means that people can be alerted if carers are taken ill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new access and emergency card has been launched for Hartlepool's huge numbers of carers.

The card has all the details needed to alert anyone who finds the card – and it tells them that the person holding it is a carer.

It also means the card can be used by carers to access discounts and offers from services around town.

Sarah Rowntree is the Community Development Lead at Hartlepool Carers which has launched the new project.

She said: “Many carers worry about what would happen to the person they care for if they were to have an accident themselves or were suddenly taken ill and as a result, were temporarily unable to carry out their caring role.

Sarah Rowntree, Community Development lead Hartlepool Carers, with the information packs explaining the new card. Picture by FRANK REID

"It is a good idea for all carers to have an emergency plan, an the Carers Emergency Card can be part of that plan.

"The card is designed to be kept with you at all times, for example in a purse, bag, wallet, phone case or on a key ring.

"The card has details of the person who needs to be contacted if a crisis or emergency has occurred and you cannot provide care, providing peace of mind to unpaid carers.

“Not only this, but Hartlepool Carers recognise and appreciate the vital role carers play in our community and we feel this role should be rewarded. The Carer Access Card is valid for three years and allows registered carers to access a host of different offers and discounts from businesses and services around the town who recognise the role of carers.

The Hartlepool Carers information desk in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre where people could find out more about the card. Picture by FRANK REID

"These companies will be easily identified as Carer Access Card partners and it is hoped new businesses will join the scheme regularly. The card can also be used as a tool by which carers can identify themselves easily, without having to repeatedly explain their caring role.”

They have included;

* Free boxes of food which only registered carers can apply for.

Sarah Rowntree from Hartlepool Carers.

* The ‘Carers Cycle and Connect project which is where people could loan bikes.

* The Talking Tuesdays project which helps people with advice on how to keep safe, making the most of your finances and cancer awareness.

* It also launched a new project called Random Act Of Kindness for people to nominate someone that they think deserves an award.

Now comes the latest boost which is a new card which is available to all carers registered with Hartlepool Carers.

For more information call (01429) 283095 or email [email protected] To register visit www.hartlepoolcarers.org.uk/register/ for support, advice and guidance for unpaid carers who are aged 5 and over.

Any business which would like to join the scheme as a Carer Access Card partner should contact [email protected]

Sarah Rowntree, the Community Development Lead at Hartlepool Carers with the information packs explaining the new card.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see