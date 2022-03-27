Dozens of stalls will be set up at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool on Tuesday, March 29, where people can get information on short breaks, benefits advice and local offers.

There will be presentations throughout the day on important topics such as education, health and social care.

A panel of experts is available for anyone who wants to ask questions.

Chris Fewster from 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1 Future.

The conference, which was held annually until the pandemic struck, is back for the first time since Covid-19 caused its cancellatin, and will last from 9.15am to 2.45pm.

It has been organised by 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1 Future which is Hartlepool’s recognised parent carer forum for families of children with additional needs and/or disabilities.

The group was also the winner of the Community Group of the Year category at the 2015 Best of Hartlepool Awards.

The group is led by parent volunteers and has the support of Tracie Bestord who helps the group to develop locally.

The award-winning 1 Hart 1 Mind 1 Future group with their trophy for Community Group of the Year at the Best of Hartlepool Awards in 2015.

Spokesperson Chris Fewster said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on families, increasing isolation and health inequalities.

"The aim of 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1 Future is to raise awareness of local support for families of children with disabilities and help shape services to meet the needs across Hartlepool.

“We are delighted to announce that we can now host our annual Parent Carer Conference on Tuesday, March 29, at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

"The event is open to all families of children that have additional needs/disabilities and no diagnosis is required.”

Tracie Bestford, the Parent Carer Link Worker for 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1 Future.

Chris added: “We will have over 25 information stalls from short breaks services to local offers, benefits advice and more.

"We will have presentations throughout the day around education, health and social care and attendees can put questions to our panel.”

For more information on the conference, or to book, call Tracie Bestord on (01429) 283095 or email [email protected]

