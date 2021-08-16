Colourful photos have gone in display at Hartlepool Art Gallery and they have one thing in common – they were all created by children with special educational needs.

Seven weeks of work went into the project which was organised by the town group 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1Future. It had support from the Thirteen Group as part of their community fund grant.

The end result, said 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1 Future Parent Carer Link Worker Tracie Bestford, was some “fantastic work”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exhibition of wonderful talent which is on show in Hartlepool.

And the public can get to see it as the display will remain on show until the end of August at the gallery in Church Square.

Tracie added: “It has been a real pleasure to see all the families enjoy these sessions and also their faces when we launched the exhibition on Wednesday.

"They were all very proud to have their art work displayed on the walls in the art gallery."

The group ran twice-a-week sessions to encourage children to show their skills in art.

Hartlepool Art Gallery is hosting the 1 Hart, 1 Mind,1 Future exhibition. Pictured are Tracie Bestford, Parent Carer Link Worker and the children.

Tracie said: “We wanted to show our local community just have talented our children are and how regardless of their additional needs they are just as able as any other child. We named our exhibition ‘Celebrating Ability’.

“We had the fantastic support from Caroline Shilson, a cultural information officer at Hartlepool Borough Council and all the staff at Hartlepool Art Gallery, which is where all of our sessions were held. We also had our resident artist Keith Robson who mentored the children during each session.”

The funding support allowed after-school art sessions to be held ‘for our children who have special educational needs and their siblings (who are all registered young carers). This gave families a chance to come together in a safe environment to enjoy some art therapy,” Tracie added.

“The exhibition will be on display to the public till the end of August and we highly recommend our community to come and see the fantastic work the children have created.”

Another wonderful painting at the 1 Hart, 1 Mind,1 Future exhibition.

She also urged more people to find out all about 1 Hart, 1 Mind, 1 Future.

“Families are more than welcome to come and join our friendly forum. They can just register via our website www.1hart1mind1future.co.uk or email me [email protected]”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

A picture on display at the 1 Hart, 1 Mind,1 Future exhibition.

Hartlepool Art Gallery is hosting the 1 Hart, 1 Mind,1 Future exhibition.

Hartlepool Art Gallery is hosting the 1 Hart, 1 Mind,1 Future exhibition.

Some more of the paintings at the 1 Hart, 1 Mind,1 Future exhibition.

The exhibition is on show to the public at Hartlepool Art Gallery until the end of August.

Another of the colourful pictures at Hartlepool Art Gallery which is hosting the 1 Hart, 1 Mind,1 Future exhibition.