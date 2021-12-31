Last chance for Hartlepool domestic abuse survivors to share their experiences in services review

A consultation in a review of domestic abuse support services in Hartlepool closes soon.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated Friday, 31st December 2021, 5:00 pm

Hartlepool Borough Council is working with its partners, service providers and service users in the review.

It wants to hear from people who have experienced domestic abuse recently or in the past to help understand what works well and what could be improved.

The consultation on the council’s Your Say, Our Future website is open until Monday, January 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hartlepool Borough Council is leading the consultation.

It consists of online surveys, and the ability to tell your story, or contribute ideas.

Organisers also wish to hear from people even if you have not used their services to help the council understand where they are not meeting the needs of the community.

For confidentiality, people will not be asked to provide any personal details in the surveys and responses will not publicly visible.

After the consultation closes, the responses will be evaluated and reviewed before a final report is produced.

To take part visit the webpage https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/dva-21

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool councillors to discuss improving housing for disabled residents

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Hartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepoolOrganisersHartlepool Mail