Last chance for Hartlepool domestic abuse survivors to share their experiences in services review
A consultation in a review of domestic abuse support services in Hartlepool closes soon.
Hartlepool Borough Council is working with its partners, service providers and service users in the review.
It wants to hear from people who have experienced domestic abuse recently or in the past to help understand what works well and what could be improved.
The consultation on the council’s Your Say, Our Future website is open until Monday, January 3.
It consists of online surveys, and the ability to tell your story, or contribute ideas.
Organisers also wish to hear from people even if you have not used their services to help the council understand where they are not meeting the needs of the community.
For confidentiality, people will not be asked to provide any personal details in the surveys and responses will not publicly visible.
After the consultation closes, the responses will be evaluated and reviewed before a final report is produced.
To take part visit the webpage https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/dva-21