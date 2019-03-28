Mother’s Day messages: You share your love for the special ladies in your life

Mothering Sunday is just around the corner and we wanted to meet the inspirational women you will be honouring this weekend.

You got in touch on social media to share your messages and selfies, introducing us to your mums, grandmothers, aunties and partners. Here are some of your pictures.

From Alison Foster: Me and my fabulous mam.

From Julie Watkins Hackett: My beautiful mam, my first Mother's Day without you, you were the most amazing, strong, caring person I've ever met.

From Mandy Bruce: Me and my mam Glady Thompson she is our sunshine on a rainy day.

By Marie Logan: My lovely mam Elaine, my whole world.

From Patricia Cuthbert: Me and my beautiful mam Cecilia Cuthbert she is the back bone of the family. My mam is the best mam in the whole world apart from me.

By Bethany Main: Rachael Usher. Best mammy ever to our little boy.

By Bethany Main: Louise Main Benstead love you and your bird's nest.

By Carly Rebecca: "My mum and my nana are the strongest most annoying women in my life and I can honestly say id not be who I am without them."

By Claire Hume: This is my special little mam this will be my second Mother's Day without her she is deeply missed and loved everything about her made her special she was and always will be my hero.