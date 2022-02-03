10 Hartlepool bars and pubs to visit for a great meal - as chosen by Mail readers

On those days when you just can’t be bothered to cook, having your tea at the local pub is an ideal treat.

But since Hartlepool has so many brilliant bars and pubs, which one do you choose for your dinner?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We turned to the Mail readers to shout out their favourite places for a pub meal across the town – from a Sunday roast to a midweek burger.

Here are some of your recommendations from our Facebook page. Click here to add your own to the post.

Black Olive, Middleton Road; Recommended by Gavin Green.

The Fens, Catcote Road: Recommended by Anne Langley, Mark Hanlon and Tina Iley.

Mail readers have been shouting out their favourite bars and pubs for a meal.

The Golden Lion, Dunston Road: Recommended by Carol Carey, Mark Craig Holmes and Jan Lyver.

The Hope & Anchor, High Street, Greatham: Recommended by Lynn Loynes, Tracy O'Donovan Murphy and Tracy Coulson.

The King Johns Tavern, South Road: Recommended by Margaret Keir and Zak Shelton.

Lock Gates, Navigation Point: Recommended by Shane Hedley.

The Spotted Cow, the Green, Elwick: Recommended by Nicky Keeton.

Travellers Rest, Stockton Road: Recommended by Stephen Robertson and Katie Thorpe.

Victoria Arms, Northgate: Recommended by Jill Walker.

The White Hart Inn, Front Street, Hart Village: Recommended by Denise Newton, Debbie Simmons and Tracey Leonard.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.