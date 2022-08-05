Since it’s the summer holidays AND International Beer Day, we’re marking the occasion with a round-up of some Hartlepool pub gardens and outdoor spaces for you to visit.

We may not always be able to rely on the weather, even in August, but we CAN rely on the town’s bars and pubs to provide a great choice of drinks and a good time with loved ones.

So let’s take a closer look at the origins of the beer celebration day and some of the places you can visit in Hartlepool this weekend, as chosen by the Mail readers.

Mail readers have been shouting out their favourite pub beer gardens and outdoor spaces.

What is International Beer Day?

First marked in 2008, International Beer Day is recognised every year on the first Friday in August – the perfect day of the week to enjoy a pint of the good stuff.

It’s a global day of celebration for bars, breweries and pubs alike with lovers of the drink encouraged to raise a glass and toast their favourite tipple.

Organisers say the event is celebrated in more than 200 cities across the world.

Where can I visit a pub garden in Hartlepool?

There are plenty of top notch bars and pubs in Hartlepool to visit for that all-important after-work pint.

Since there’s no better recommendation than that of a loyal customer, we turned to the Hartlepool Mail’s readers to shout out their favourite sunshine spots for a cold one.

Here are some of their suggestions from the Mail’s Facebook page:

The Causeway, Church Row

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, Middlegate

The Globe, Northgate

Hornsey's Bar, Seaton Reach, Coronation Drive

Nursery Inn, Hart Lane

The Raby Arms, Front Street, Hart Village

Rat Race Ale House, Station Approach

The Showroom, Victoria Road

South Durhams Social Club, Westbourne Road

The Spotted Cow, The Green, Elwick Village

The Tall Ships, Mulberry Rise

The Travellers Rest, Stockton Road

West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club, Catcote Road

What makes the perfect pint?

Let’s look at what goes into pouring the perfect beer.

Hold your glass at a 45-degree angle, just below the tap – make sure it doesn’t touch!

Open the tap quickly and swiftly, filling the glass halfway.