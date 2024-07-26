The North East is home to Newcastle upon Tyne, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Gateshead, Gateshead, Darlington, Hartlepool and Durham.
Across the region, there are many exciting restaurants offering a wide range of cuisines, which have proved to be popular among those living and visiting the area.
Here is a list of 15 of the best-rated restaurants in the North East - according to Google reviews.
1. Turtle Bay, Durham
Turtle Bay on The Riverwalk in Durham, has a 4.9 rating from 3,282 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Super place to have a meal out, a great vibe and atmosphere inside. Highly recommend.” | Turtle Bay Durham/Google
2. My Delhi, Sunderland
My Delhi on Borough Road in Sunderland, has a 4.9 rating from 633 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Great ambience, friendly staff and good Indian flavour food at reasonable price.” | My Delhi Sunderland-Google
3. Nest, Newcastle
Nest on Chillingham Road in Newcastle, has a 4.9 rating from 655 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “For someone who usually doesn't go for tasting menus I have had a change of heart after visiting Nest! The quality and taste of the food exceeded my expectations, the dishes were well constructed and full of flavour.” | Akhtar Husain
4. Guiseppe’s Italian Bistro, Gateshead
Guiseppe’s Italian Bistro on Kibblesworth Bank in Gateshead, has a 4.9 rating from 413 reviews. A Google reviewer wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous little place. The food was amazing, drinks were lovely, the service and charm from Giuseppe was second to none and the whole experience was excellent.” | Guiseppe’s Italian Bistro-Google
