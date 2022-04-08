Whether you want to dine in or eat them from the carton, drench them in salt and vinegar or splash on some curry sauce, a chippy lunch or tea on Good Friday is the perfect way to start the long Easter weekend.

But, to ask an age-old question, where does the best fish and chips in Hartlepool?

As a town, we are blessed with a great range of eateries and chip shops are no exception. With so many to choose from, we turned to the Hartlepool Mail readers to shout out some of the best places to go.

Where will you be going for your fish and chips on Good Friday? Check out these reader recommendations.

Here are some of the most popular choices from our Facebook page, at time of writing. Click here to add your own to the post.

Check out our list below and see if your favourite gets a mention – and keep your eyes peeled for somehwere new to try this Good Friday!

Whatever you’re ordering and however you’re eating them, we hope you enjoy yours! Don’t forget to smile for our photographers if you see them out and about over the bank holiday.

T he Almighty Cod , The Front, Seaton Carew: Sammy Jewson said: “Best fish shop curry sauce I’ve ever tasted.”

Chunks Fish and Chips, Tower Street: Laura Watson said: “Chunks on Tower Street … blooming beautiful.”

Cod on the Rocks, Broad Road, Blackhall: David Leavens said: “Best fish and chips are in Blackhall at Cod on the Rocks.”

Fish Face, The Front, Seaton Carew: Christine Luther said: “Fish Face definitely best.”

Greg’s Fish & Chips, Wynyard Road: Recommended by Sharon Kerr.

Harry's Fish Bar, Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew: Recommended by Jennie Hughes.

Saxons Fish & Chips, Easington Road: Diane Stead said: “Saxon … best ever.”

Verrills Fish Shop, High Street: Neil Korky Douglass said: “Verrills, lush.”

Westview Fish Shop, Brus Corner: Recommended by Cath Grazier.