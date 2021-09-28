Greene King Tuk Tuk challenge rolls into Hartlepool on nationwide tour in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Greene King's Tuk Tuk challenge visited the Merry Go Round in Hartlepool as part of a nationwide pub tour for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Team members from pub company and brewer Greene King are travelling to 40 of its pubs across the country in the Tuk Tuk challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Among the venues they have visited was the Merry Go Round, in Holdforth Road.

Greene King events co-ordinator Cheryl Donlan said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to my team who are travelling with me and everyone who has helped to support the challenge so far.

"Sadly, many of us know somebody living with cancer and challenges like these are a great way to involve the local community and support such an important cause.”

The 1,000-mile plus journey has taken the Tuk Tuk team from Newcastle and Cardiff to Bristol and Devon.

The challenge ends at the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3.

