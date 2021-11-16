Hartlepool Restaurant Week announced to help promote and celebrate eateries after lockdowns

Food and drink businesses are being encouraged to sign up for the new Hartlepool Restaurant Week.

Led by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, it is due to be held at the end of January to promote and celebrate the town’s eateries.

Businesses wishing to take part will be asked to develop a specific Restaurant Week menu or special offers within their existing menu at the set prices of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

The menus and offers will then be promoted in advance through a dedicated Hartlepool Restaurant Week web page and marketing campaign which will be launched at the start of the New Year.

Councillor Paddy Brown, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “Following what has been a challenging couple of years for the hospitality industry, Hartlepool Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to showcase the town’s growing foodie scene and for customers to show their support by visiting their favourite eateries or trying somewhere new.

“We have some absolutely fantastic restaurants, cafes and pubs in Hartlepool and I very much hope they will all take part.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen many hospitality businesses struggle with unsustainable debts, losses and staffing problems, resulting in many permanent closures.

Cllr Paddy Brown. Picture by FRANK REID

Latest data on the economy published by the Office of National Statistics showed hospitality was one of the sectors that had recorded the strongest improvements from July to September after the easing of social distancing restrictions.

But trade association UK Hospitality recently told a Commons committee there was a 10% vacancy rate across the sector equal to a shortage of about 200,000 workers.

Earlier this year Hartlepool Borough Council also launched new website Shop Hartlepool in partnership with the Love Hartlepool campaign to promote the town and support local businesses following the easing of restrictions.

It was funded using money awarded to the council from the Government’s Re-opening the High Street Safely Fund.

Hartlepool Restaurant Week is free for eateries in the town to take part in. Businesses can choose the menu offer price points which best suits them.

Any venue interested in being involved should email [email protected]

