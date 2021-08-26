Search for Hartlepool's biggest pub fan, with a chance to win £1,000-worth of food and drink

The search for the biggest pub fan was launched after Merry Go Round discoveres that 79 per cent of people ‘love’ their local./Photo: Shutterstock

The Merry Go Round Greene King Pub & Carvery on Holdforth Road is searching for the ultimate pub connoisseur to be awarded the prestigious title, as well as receiving £1,000 to spend in their local Pub & Carvery.

The search was announced after The Merry Go Round discovered that 79% of people ‘love’ their local, with 72% agreeing summer was their favourite season to visit the pub.

A further 71% agreed that they had missed the pub during lockdown and 78% admitted to now visiting their local at least once or twice a week.

Following the findings, the Merry Go Round is calling for pub-lovers in Hartlepool to come forward and nominate themselves for the chance to take the crown as the biggest pub fan.

Cheryl Mckinley, general manager at the Merry Go Round said: “After a rocky 18 months, there’s nothing better than seeing our locals back in the pub this summer, enjoying precious time surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

“From relaxing and socialising with the family to sipping pints and watching the sport with friends – there are so many reasons to enjoy the pub this summer. That’s why we’re launching our search for the UK’s biggest pub fan, to reward them for their service to their local with £1,000-worth of free pub grub and pints.”

For a chance to win, visit the Merry Go Round Facebook page before Tuesday 21st September and explain in 100 words or less why you think you could be the UK’s biggest pub fan.

