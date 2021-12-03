Mail readers have been picking their favourite breakfast spots across Hartlepool.

Seven places to try for breakfast in Hartlepool - as chosen by Mail readers

Hartlepool isn’t short of places to start the day with a full meal.

By Jason Button
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:04 pm

There are some fantastic options across the town to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.

We asked Mail readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across Hartlepool.

Here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. AVenue

Whether you're after a full English or a breakfast sandwich, you can start your day off right here.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Cafe Rappor Bar

A morning meal with a view at Cafe Rappor!

Photo: Google Maps

3. The Copper Kettle

On the corner of Park Road and Bentley Street, The Copper Kettle offers breakfast options which run into an all-day brunch.

Photo: Google Maps

4. The Golden Lion

The Golden Lion has great breakfasts to match the fantastic building it is located in!

Photo: Google Maps

