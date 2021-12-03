Seven places to try for breakfast in Hartlepool - as chosen by Mail readers

There are some fantastic options across the town to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.
We asked Mail readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across Hartlepool.
1. AVenue
Whether you're after a full English or a breakfast sandwich, you can start your day off right here.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Cafe Rappor Bar
A morning meal with a view at Cafe Rappor!
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Copper Kettle
On the corner of Park Road and Bentley Street, The Copper Kettle offers breakfast options which run into an all-day brunch.
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Golden Lion
The Golden Lion has great breakfasts to match the fantastic building it is located in!
Photo: Google Maps