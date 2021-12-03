Seven places to try for breakfast in Hartlepool - as chosen by Mail readers

There are some fantastic options across the town to kick off the day with a bang thanks to a big breakfast.

We asked Mail readers on our Facebook page for their favourite breakfast spots across Hartlepool.

Here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. AVenue Whether you're after a full English or a breakfast sandwich, you can start your day off right here. Photo: Google Maps

2. Cafe Rappor Bar A morning meal with a view at Cafe Rappor! Photo: Google Maps

3. The Copper Kettle On the corner of Park Road and Bentley Street, The Copper Kettle offers breakfast options which run into an all-day brunch. Photo: Google Maps

4. The Golden Lion The Golden Lion has great breakfasts to match the fantastic building it is located in! Photo: Google Maps