Ten of the top places for fish and chips in Hartlepool, according to TripAdvisor

Here are 10 of the top shops and restaurants in the town currently listed on consumer website TripAdvisor. The table is based on customers’ feedback and the Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about their comments or the quality of food on offer. Average scores will fluctuate over time.
1. Fish Face, Seaton Carew
Fish Face restaurant and takeaway on The Front has a score of 4.5 based on 579 reviews. One customer said: "Perfect as always.The best ever crispy coating on fish and perfect chips." Another wrote: "Best in town for sure". Do you agree?
Photo: FRANK REID 2015
2. The Almighty Cod, Seaton Carew
There is rarely a queue outside The Almighty Cod. Customers on TripAdvisor praised it as "consistently good" and "excellent" food to earn it a score of 4.5/5 based on over 1,000 reviews. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Verrills, the Headland
This Headland chippie has become a byword for great fish and chips as shown here by the queue on Good Friday. It also has a score of 4.5 on TripAdvisor. "The fish was cooked to perfection with lovely thin crisp batter" said one customer. "Highly recommended!"
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Mary Lambert
Mary Lambert restaurant and takeaway is another favourite among fish and chip fans winning it numerous awards over the years. On TripAdvisor it has score of 4.5 from nearly 200 reviews.
Photo: Google maps