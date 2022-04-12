Just some of the Hartlepool fish and chip shops ranked in the town's top 10 chippies according to Google ratings.

The 10 best Google-ranked places to get Good Friday fish and chips in Hartlepool

Thinking of a trip to the chippy to treat yourselves this Good Friday?

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 9:57 am

Purely as a guide, here is a list of the top 10 fish and chips shops across Hartlepool according to online Google ratings.

The table is based on a minimum of 40 reviews and the Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer.

Average scores will also fluctuate over time. For Trip Advisor ratings for town chippies, click here.

1. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner

Scored 4.6 out of 5 based on 258 ratings.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Whites Fish and Chips, in Shrewsbury Street

Scored an average of 4.6 out of 5 from 82 ratings.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Gills Fish and Chips, Young Street

Scored an average of 4.6 out of 5 from 64 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Greg's Fish and Chips, Wynyard Road

Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 63 ratings.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
GoogleHartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3