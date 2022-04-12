Purely as a guide, here is a list of the top 10 fish and chips shops across Hartlepool according to online Google ratings.
The table is based on a minimum of 40 reviews and the Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer.
Average scores will also fluctuate over time. For Trip Advisor ratings for town chippies, click here.
1. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner
Scored 4.6 out of 5 based on 258 ratings.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Whites Fish and Chips, in Shrewsbury Street
Scored an average of 4.6 out of 5 from 82 ratings.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Gills Fish and Chips, Young Street
Scored an average of 4.6 out of 5 from 64 reviews.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Greg's Fish and Chips, Wynyard Road
Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 63 ratings.
Photo: Frank Reid