The 11 best cafes in Hartlepool according to Google ratings to mark UK Coffee Week

National Coffee Week, from October 18-24, is upon us. So we thought what better time to list the top 11 cafes across town according to Google ratings.

The table is made purely as a guide and is based on a minimum of 60 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food or drink on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

1. Glady's Vintage Tearoom, The Front, Seaton Carew Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 121 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Headland Cafe and Bakery, Northgate Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 119 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Cook's Corner Cafe, Church Square Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 91 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 65 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales