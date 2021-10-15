Some of Hartlepool's best cafes according to Google ratings.

The 11 best cafes in Hartlepool according to Google ratings to mark UK Coffee Week

Who doesn’t like kicking off the day with strong cup of tea or coffee?

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 15th October 2021, 3:08 pm

National Coffee Week, from October 18-24, is upon us. So we thought what better time to list the top 11 cafes across town according to Google ratings.

The table is made purely as a guide and is based on a minimum of 60 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food or drink on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

1. Glady's Vintage Tearoom, The Front, Seaton Carew

Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 121 ratings.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Headland Cafe and Bakery, Northgate

Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 119 ratings.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Cook's Corner Cafe, Church Square

Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 91 ratings.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park

Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 65 ratings.

Photo: Frank Reid

