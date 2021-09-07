Glady’s on The Front, which takes diners back to the 1940s with its decor and atmosphere, is included on a list of the top 15 independent restaurants by food and drink specialists and coffee retailer Coffee Friend.

The popular eatery, which reopened under new ownership in May, was selected out of thousands of places based on reviews by customers themselves on website TripAdvisor.

In selecting the nation’s best, Coffee Friend steered clear of the big franchises and popular household names.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacky Sullivan owner of Glady's Vintage Tea room, holding a photograph of her nana Mary Hunter. Picture by FRANK REID

Owner Jacky Sullivan was delighted with the news.

She told the Mail: “I’m over the moon. You take people’s reviews personally because we work so hard to keep the standard up.

"People come for the experience such as the girls dressing up and things on the menu being named after people in the war.

"The decor is still vintage and we have added our own little touches. It’s all quirky.”

Glady's serves up a nostalgic 1940s atmosphere. Picture by FRANK REID

Glady’s, open Wednesdays to Sundays, boasts a five out of five rating on TripAdvisor, with an ‘Excellent’ review ratio of 83%.

Jacky, who employs four other people, said since opening to customers in May, Covid has continued to have an impact including staff shortages at times.

But customers are also clearly enjoying the food, with the cafe sometimes having to turn people away.

Jacky added: “Our breakfasts are popular on a weekend and the afternoon tea is getting a name for itself.”

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “We know the UK is a nation of foodies and that there is no better feeling than finding a local eatery to have a really quality whole-hearted meal – particularly away from the crowds and the big franchises that now dominate the high streets.

“We have picked out some of the highest-rated independent restaurants up and down the country from Nepalese feasts to terrific Tapas going by what the people on the street have said about these fantastic establishments.

“With the world now on the brink of normality again following a tough time for restaurants and the hospitality industry as a whole, we hope people will return to their old lives and begin to embrace the great food and drink on our local high streets once again.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.