There are plenty of exciting new specials coming to our TV screens this Christmas

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Christmas Eve

While repeats of favourites will air, here is your guide to brand-new food Christmas speicals

Christmas is a great time for television, as plenty of festive specials are set to hit our screens during the festive season and on the big day itself.

For those of us who absolutely love television shows about food, from The Great Christmas Bake Off to Ainsley’s Festive Flavours, there will be quite a few to tuck into this Christmas.

Take a look at the list of brand-new Christmas food television shows airing very soon, including when and where to watch.

Sunday, December 22

Inside The Christmas Factory, BBC1 at 7pm

Paddy McGuinness and Cherry Healy visit chocolate factories in Belguim to see how chocolate is made.

Tuesday, December 24

The Great Christmas Bake Off, Channel 4 at 8pm

Soap stars compete against one another in a task to make the best festive yule log.

Wednesday, December 25

Ainsley’s Festive Flavours, ITV1 at 2pm

Ainsley Harriott welcomes celebrity guests for a Christmas-themed feast.

Your guide to the best food shows to watch over the Christmas season - including Bake Off (Photo: Olga - stock.adobe.com) | Olga - stock.adobe.com

Thursday, December 26

World’s Biggest Sweet Shop at Christmas, Channel 5 at 8pm

A documentary which will show behind-the-scenes of three popular sweet shops during the festive season.

Sunday, December 29

Royal Institution Christmas Lectures: The Truth About Food, BBC4 at 9pm

Dr Chris van Tulleken discusses how food impacts the body.

What television shows are you most looking forward to this Christmas? Let us know in the comment section below 👇