Footsore fundraiser Paul ready to go through the pain barrier for latest challenge

Hartlepool ultra adventurer Paul Suggitt is counting down the clock until he starts his latest crazy fundraising challenge.

In less than three weeks, he will begin a 195-mile walk across the country with every step of the way being done in his bare feet.

Paul Suggitt training for his barefoot chellenge with his dog Olga.

Paul, who two years ago completed 10,000 miles running, walking and cycling in less than a year, hopes to raise £5,000 for two causes close to his heart.

They are the Chris Lucas Trust, based in Newcastle, which raises money and awareness for the fight against a form of childhood cancer, and Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, which is training up a team of first aiders and responders across the town.

Paul, 50, said: “The training has been going great and I feel my feet are pretty much there, a bit sore, but ready to take on the 195 miles of mountains and trail terrain that I am facing.”

Among the challenges he has faced in preparation include an ongoing knee issue caused during his 10,000- mile challenge, and broken glass and rubbish.

Paul added: “My knee issue has remained throughout 2018 and into 2019 and the pain comes and goes.

“Sessions at the gym and physio have helped improve the issue. It isn’t going to be a barrier to me taking this next challenge on though.

“I simply won’t let it. Humans have continued to challenge me when training in suburbia with broken glass bottles, rubbish, etc sometimes strewn across my path.”

Two people close to Paul have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

While naturally on his mind, he says it has made him even more determined to succeed.

The walk will see Paul pass up and down mountains and along country trails from the Cumbrian coast to Robin Hood’s Bay, in North Yorkshire.

He aims to complete it in 13 days between Saturday, June 8, and Thursday, June 20.

Paul added: “The interest in the challenge has been really growing not only locally and regionally, but nationally too.

“Messages that have come through daily in support of my challenge have been fantastic to receive and have given me a big boost as the start day nears.”

Supporters will be able to follow Paul’s progress live on his social media channels as he will be wearing a satellite tracker.

Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/ultraadventurer.