Greggs outlet shops: where are they located and what can I buy from them?
With over a thousand Greggs shops throughout the UK, selling a wide range of pasties, sandwich and other baked goods, it’s easy to see why it’s a popular choice for many.
But if you’ve ever wondered if the rumoured outlet stores are real, and where they are located, this is everything you need to know.
What are the Greggs outlet shops?
In the past, it has been reported that the outlet stores sell day-old stock that would potentially be thrown away otherwise, and that these outlets don’t have the ability to warm items up.
We've asked Greggs to confirm this and will update this story as soon as we get a response.
Where are the outlet stores?
There are 10 outlet stores in the UK, including:
75 Grand Avenue, Ely, Cardiff, CF5 4LE 58 Holton Road, Barry, South Glamorgan, CF63 4HE 638 Washwood Heath Road, Ward End, Birmingham, B8 2HQ 162 High Street, Princes End, Tipton, West Midlands, DY4 9JB 4 Frederick Street, South Shields, NE33 5EA 18 Tynemouth Road, Howdon, NE28 0LF 62 Villette Road, Hendon, Sunderland, SR2 8RW 265 Welbeck Road, Walker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE6 2QX 403 Westgate Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE4 6PB 1 Easterly Road, Leeds, LS8 3AS
When will the festive bake return?
With winter quickly approaching, fans of Greggs are eagerly anticipating the return of the much-loved festive bake.
The chain has revealed that it will make its annual return on Thursday 7 November 2019.
The bakery also invited customers to vote for the cities that they thought should get the festive bake early this year.
The winning cities are:
Newcastle (Northumberland Street) - available from Friday 1 November Birmingham (High Street) - available from Saturday 2 November Manchester (City Tower Park Street) - available from Sunday 3 November Cardiff (Queen Street) - available from Monday 4 November London (Southampton Row) - Tuesday 5 November