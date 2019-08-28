Hartlepool pub to host beer festival for brewers from the town and across the North East
Beer lovers are being offered a treat next month when the inaugural North East Brewers Showcase comes to Hartlepool.
The event, at The Anchor Tap & Bottle Shop, in Stockton Street, on September 14 aims to be a celebration of a selection of products from North East breweries - with each bringing their own bar.
Anarchy Brew Co, McColl’s Brewery, S43 and The Steam Machine Brew Co will be attending along with Hartlepool brewers Tooth & Claw, Donzoko and Crafty Monkey.
North East food vendors Brodie’s Tuk Truk and Domestique will also be on site - and there will live music.
The event will take place from noon until 9pm in the yard next to The Anchor.
Entry is free with a charge of just £1 for an eco-friendly plastic glass.
Tracy I’anson, assistant manager at The Anchor, said “It has been fantastic since we have redeveloped what was the visitor centre and are delighted with the feedback we have received since it reopened.
"As we promote a selection of North East beers in our bottle shop, we felt putting on a day to celebrate these great brewers would be fantastic idea.
"Each brewer will be bringing a selection of their beers to sell on the day and it will be a great opportunity for people to meet with them and learn more about each brewer.”
Full details about the festival can be found on the Anchor Tap & Bottle Shop Facebook page.