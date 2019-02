We've dug into our picture archives to find a few where last orders have been called once and for all - how many of these did you used to drink in? And are there any of your favourites which we've missed out?

1. The Brus Arms The Brus Arms, in West View Road, was built in 1938 by Nimmo's Brewery of Castle Eden to serve the quickly expanding West View estate. It was demolished in 2009.

2. The Golden Flatts The Golden Flatts was built by Camerons brewery in 1966 and was demolished in 2007. It was situated at the junction of Seaton Lane and Brenda Road, and there is now housing on its site.

3. The Market Hotel The Market Hotel in Lynn Street opened in 1857. Since the early 1990s, the premises have had a chequered time, having been renamed the New Market in 1991, then turned into an Indian restaurant and currently closed again.

4. The Shades Hotel The Shades Hotel in Church Street, opened in 1856. In 1900 it was refaced with quite ornate glazed tiles. It closed in 1970 and renamed New Shades in 1971. Grade II listed, it is on Historic Englands Heritage at Risk Register.

