Four of the Hartlepool streets where properties sold for £24,000 or less during 2024.Four of the Hartlepool streets where properties sold for £24,000 or less during 2024.
Four of the Hartlepool streets where properties sold for £24,000 or less during 2024.

13 of the cheapest Hartlepool streets in which to buy a house during 2024

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 17th Jan 2025, 14:46 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 15:07 GMT
New figures reveal the 13 streets with the cheapest properties sold in Hartlepool throughout 2024.

The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers the sales between January 1-December 31.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the photographs of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below details the 10 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.

For our list of the 10 most expensive Hartlepool streets in which to buy a property in during 2024, click here.

A property in Rugby Street sold for £24,250 on June 13.

1. Rugby Street

A property in Rugby Street sold for £24,250 on June 13. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
A property in Colwyn Road sold for £23,000 on May 10.

2. Colwyn Road

A property in Colwyn Road sold for £23,000 on May 10. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
A property in Harrow Street sold for £23,000 on September 23.

3. Harrow Street

A property in Harrow Street sold for £23,000 on September 23. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
A property in Suggitt Street sold for £23,000 on April 15.

4. Suggitt Street

A property in Suggitt Street sold for £23,000 on April 15. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice