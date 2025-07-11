14 of the priciest properties to have been sold in Hartlepool during the first half of 2025

The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers sales across town for the first half of the year between January 1-June 30.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the photographs of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below details the 14 most expensive streets, based on known sales, from the cheapest property upwards.

1 . Forester Close A property in Forester Close sold for £400,000 on March 28. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2 . The Ghyll, Elwick. A property in The Ghyll, in Elwick, sold for £405,000 on March 28. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3 . Elwick Road A property in Elwick Road sold for £410,000 on January 31. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4 . Highgate Meadows A property in Highgate Meadows, Dalton Piercy, sold for £450,000 on February 28. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales