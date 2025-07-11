Some of the most expensive properties to be sold in Hartlepool during the first half of 2025.placeholder image
Some of the most expensive properties to be sold in Hartlepool during the first half of 2025.

14 of the priciest properties to have been sold in Hartlepool during the first half of 2025

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Jul 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 17:43 BST
Some of the priciest properties to have been bought in Hartlepool so far this year have been revealed.

The list is collated from HM Land Registry data and covers sales across town for the first half of the year between January 1-June 30.

Please note that some transactions for this period may be added at a later date and that the photographs of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The table below details the 14 most expensive streets, based on known sales, from the cheapest property upwards.

A property in Forester Close sold for £400,000 on March 28.

1. Forester Close

A property in Forester Close sold for £400,000 on March 28. Photo: Stu Norton

A property in The Ghyll, in Elwick, sold for £405,000 on March 28.

2. The Ghyll, Elwick.

A property in The Ghyll, in Elwick, sold for £405,000 on March 28. Photo: Stu Norton

A property in Elwick Road sold for £410,000 on January 31.

3. Elwick Road

A property in Elwick Road sold for £410,000 on January 31. Photo: Stu Norton

A property in Highgate Meadows, Dalton Piercy, sold for £450,000 on February 28.

4. Highgate Meadows

A property in Highgate Meadows, Dalton Piercy, sold for £450,000 on February 28. Photo: Stu Norton

