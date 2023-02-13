Bargain three-bed semi-detached Rift House property on the market for £100k less than UK average house price
This spacious family home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 3:00pm
On the market for £200,000 with Robinsons, this three-bed semi-detached Rift House property features a bay-fronted lounge, a rear reception room, a dining room with log burner, an extended kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom with a four-piece suite, and low-maintenance front-, side-, and rear-gardens. Take a look around...
