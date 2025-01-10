Bellway offers homebuyers in County Durham up to £25,000 to help make their move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebuyers in County Durham can make their move this New Year with a helping hand from Bellway.

The housebuilder is offering incentives worth up to £25,000 on selected new homes at:

Regency Manor, WynyardHartwell Park, HartlepoolWellfield Rise, WingateHedworths Green at Lambton Park, Chester-le-StreetClarence Gate, Bowburn

The incentive can be tailored to suit the buyer’s individual needs, so it could be used to add to a buyer’s deposit, reduce their monthly mortgage payments or provide cashback to spend on items for their new home. The offer runs until the end of February.

Gillian Bell, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “The New Year is a time when many people take the opportunity to reassess their lives and plan for the future, so our Make Your Move campaign comes at just the right moment for those who’ve decided they need a new home.

“This incentive has been designed to make it possible for buyers in County Durham to secure the home they have dreamed of but thought they might not be able to afford. Crucially, it could put homeownership within reach of people who otherwise might not have considered it to be possible at all.

“If they’re struggling to save for a large enough deposit, or if they need help towards their monthly outgoings, we can help them make their move. Alternatively, they can use the incentive to pay for new furniture or other items to help them make their new home their own.

“The scheme is open to customers who make a reservation on selected plots before Friday 28 February 2025.

“We know buying a new home – especially for the first time – can be a daunting process, but our sales teams are on hand to guide people every step of the way and help make their dream of homeownership a reality.”

As well as making savings through the Make Your Move incentive, Bellway buyers can also benefit from the energy savings which come from living in a new-build house. This could save them £1,982 a year on their energy bills on average when compared to living in an older property of a similar size.*

In addition to this, all new homes now being built by Bellway have smart heating thermostats installed as standard**, which have been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

For more information on developments in the area taking part in Bellway’s Make Your Move scheme, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/make-your-move.