Dozens of Hartlepool homes in line for energy efficient alterations in Thirteen pilot scheme

A number of homes in Marlowe Road are included in the Thirteen pilot scheme.

Landlord Thirteen has been granted planning permission by Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out works on just under 60 of its properties in the town.

Separate applications were approved for a number of homes in Malowe Road, Innes Road, Inverness Road, Ivanhoe Crescent and Ian Grove.

A planning statement by Thirteen said scheme is the landlord’s first step in addressing the carbon emissions of its existing stock and further tackling fuel poverty.

It stated: “Energy efficiency measures will be undertaken to the main fabric of the building in an effort to reduce the primary space heating demand and improve air tightness.”

In Marlowe Road, Innes Road and Ian Grove, selected properties are due to get replacement windows and doors, new guttering and fascias/soffits, external wall insulation, internal ventilation systems and alterations to hard and soft landscaping.

Several properties in Inverness Road are also set to receive replacement front canopies, internal ventilation systems and filterless extractor fans.

A number of homes in Ivanhoe Crescent have been given permission for similar works including loft insulation.

Not every home in each street is included in the newly approved planning applications.

Thirteen’s planing statement added: “These 57 units in particular have been selected based on their locality; all are within Thirteen Group ownership and all expected to receive refurbishment in the next few years, windows and doors in particular.

"This presents an opportunity to integrate the fabric improvements… at this time saving both time, resource and future disruption for existing residents.”

