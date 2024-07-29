First images of new homes in South Otterington released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lovell has released the first images of new homes which are planned for its new development in South Otterington.

The housebuilder has started work on the 42 new properties at Saints Green at Peggy’s Field in the village near Northallerton.

This selection of computer-generated images will give house-hunters an insight into how the different properties will look and showcase how they have been carefully designed to complement the architecture of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Saints Green at Peggy’s Field will feature 30 private homes – a mix of 20 three and four-bedroom houses and 10 two-bedroom bungalows. The site will also include 12 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership, including four one-bedroom apartments and eight three and four-bedroom houses.

A CGI of a four-bedroom detached Stockwood house type being built by Lovell at Saints Green

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships for Lovell, said: “There has been a great deal of interest in Saints Green at Peggy’s Field ever since we announced our intention to build here and these CGIs are a great way of giving people a glimpse of how the properties will look. These new images illustrate the attractive and varied street scenes we will be creating at the development.

“The local character of South Otterington has inspired the design of the homes here, with the use of materials typically seen in the area such as mottled red-brown brick, pantile roofs and white framed windows. Moreover, we have sensitively adapted our standard range to reflect local architecture, with the addition of features such as brick detailing courses at first-floor level and traditional timber canopies over front doors, ensuring that Saints Green forms a seamless extension to the existing village.”

The landscaping at Saints Green at Peggy’s Field is also designed to blend in with the surrounding environment and will provide a biodiversity net gain through the retention and enhancement of existing hedgerows and mature trees wherever possible.

Phil said: “The collection of energy-efficient new homes at Saints Green at Peggy’s Field will benefit from eco-friendly features such as solar panels and potentially wastewater heat recovery systems.

CGI of a three-bedroom detached Newbury house type being built at Saints Green at Peggy’s Field

“We are happy to be able to share these first images of Saints Green at Peggy’s Fields with potential purchasers and also local residents, who may be keen to see how the new homes in their village will look.”