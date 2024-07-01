First Look Inside New Wynyard Show Homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gateshead-based housebuilder Robertson Homes North East has released the first images from inside two brand new show homes at its Wynyard Woods development of new homes at Wynyard Estate.

Wynyard Woods is a luxury development of 143 four, five and six-bedroom homes featuring many of Robertson Homes’ award-winning designs. The development is situated in the sought-after estate community with homes currently available ranging from £438,995 to £634,995.

The housebuilder has now released the first interior images following the launch of the show homes which featured cookery demonstrations by renowned North East chefs Tamir Hassan and Vito Farigu.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The six-bedroom Lawrie Grand property has been styled to resemble a boutique hotel, with an ultra contemporary subtle stone and blush colour palette. A terracotta accent throughout ties each room together and highly textured fabrics create a three-dimensional rustic theme.

Robertson Homes has opened two new show homes at Wynyard Woods in Wynyard Estate

A cinema room with on-trend faux fur sofa and dramatic dark panelled walls is the ultimate in luxury touches and the penthouse-style bedroom suite on the second floor exudes indulgence with its dressing room, sofa and even a coffee station. The woodland setting of Wynyard is respected by a rustic theme, with timber wall slats and a wood-burning-effect fireplace incorporated into a lounge media wall and tactile woven accessories presenting a natural flow and vibe.

By contrast, the four-bedroom Leonardo Garden Room features a monochromatic design with a sharp, clean and crisp style. This sleek design creates a ‘wow’ factor in each room, with foiled gold effect wallpapers, eye-catching pill-shaped sofas and sophisticated work space.

There is also a simply enchanting child’s woodland bedroom featuring cute hedgehog and badger bed headboards, a deer motif wallpaper and an array of cuddly foxes and teddies.

Andy Dodds, regional director at Robertson Homes, said: “These new show homes present completely different styles of life, but fit perfectly in their location. The Lawrie Grand is a luxury design that you would expect to see in such a prestigious address as Wynyard Estate, resembling a boutique, penthouse hotel, yet still capturing the rustic nature of a woodland.

A contemporary lounge in the Lawrie Grand show home at Wynyard Woods

“The Leonardo Garden Room is aspirational and more traditional in its timeless styling and helps sell the vision of a lifestyle for established families here at Wynyard which we know is a sought-after address for people wanting a semi-rural lifestyle but with great access to the towns and cities of the North East.”

Robertson Homes’ show homes are now open 10:30am to 5:30pm Thursday to Monday on Stoney Wood Drive, Wynyard.