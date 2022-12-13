News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Rare!

Flawless: modern Tranwell Woods mansion with pool, games room, and cocktail bar hits the market for whopping fee

From the stone-pillared entrance portico to the sprawling grounds, this home is flawless.

By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago

On the market for £4m with Rare!, this gargantuan six-bed detached Tranwell Woods countryside mansion is glorious in every facet, featuring a games room with a cocktail bar, a large garden room, a breakfast kitchen with its own fireplace, a leisure suite with pool and Jacuzzi as well as a steam room, glorious bedrooms, and gardens with their own summer house. Take a look around...

1. Celtic Manor

Rare!

Photo: Rare!

Photo Sales

2. Celtic Manor

Rare!

Photo: Rare!

Photo Sales

3. Celtic Manor

Rare!

Photo: Rare!

Photo Sales

4. Celtic Manor

Rare!

Photo: Rare!

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3