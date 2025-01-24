This semi-detached home on Park Road has four bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.This semi-detached home on Park Road has four bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.
Four-bed family home in Hartlepool goes on the market for £240,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
This semi-detached family home has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom, and is located on Park Road, in Hartlepool.

This home boasts character, with a number of its rooms featuring ornate fireplaces.

It is currently on the market for £240,000 and is being marketed by Pattinson.

This semi-detached house has four bedrooms, one bathroom and three reception rooms.

1. Park Road, Hartlepool

This semi-detached house has four bedrooms, one bathroom and three reception rooms. Photo: Rightmove

This home boasts stunning period features throughout. In the entrance hall, there is a gorgeously carved wooden bannister and tiled flooring.

2. Entrance

This home boasts stunning period features throughout. In the entrance hall, there is a gorgeously carved wooden bannister and tiled flooring. Photo: Rightmove

This large yet cosy lounge area has a beautiful bay window to the front and a feature fireplace.

3. Lounge

This large yet cosy lounge area has a beautiful bay window to the front and a feature fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

This home has a second reception room featuring fitted shelves and storage units and a limestone fireplace.

4. Rear reception room

This home has a second reception room featuring fitted shelves and storage units and a limestone fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

