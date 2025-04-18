Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More details have been revealed about how scores of new homes on the outskirts of Hartlepool will look.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the development on land north of the A689 as part of the continued expansion of the Wynyard Park estate.

The plans form part of a wider 44-hectare site that was previously granted outline planning permission to provide up to 1,200 homes and associated parking, landscaping and infrastructure.

The latest reserved matters application, submitted by Bellway Homes, provides more details about what housing on part of the site would look like and, if approved, would allow 170 properties to be delivered towards the total.

The large scale development will cover 61.4 hectares of land north of the A689, Wynyard Park, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.

A planning statement outlines how the development would deliver a “new high-quality, sustainable neighbourhood” which would be designed to “embrace the rural setting” and “be a positive addition to the area”.

A mix of two, three, four and five bed dwellings would be provided including “affordable housing and homes suitable for the elderly”.