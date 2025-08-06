The four-bedroom end-of-terrace has an impressive interior | Purple Bricks

A rare chance to own a stunning four-bedroom period home on Garforth’s Church Lane, with stylish interiors and a showstopping garden.

Tucked away on the ever-popular Church Lane in the heart of Garforth, this beautifully presented four-bedroom end-of-terrace blends timeless charm with thoughtful modern upgrades. Set over three spacious floors and complete with a lush garden and summer house, it’s a character-packed haven ideal for growing families.

Step inside and you’ll find a welcoming vestibule leading into a grand entrance hallway with period touches like original cornicing, high ceilings, and sash windows. The formal front lounge is a showstopper, complete with an ornate fireplace and decorative ceiling rose, while the rear sitting/dining room offers ample space for entertaining and relaxing.

Flowing from here is a generous and fully fitted kitchen with granite worktops, space for a range cooker, and plenty of storage — all bathed in natural light.

There are sash windows to the front, flooding the rooms with natural light. | Purple Bricks

Upstairs, the first floor boasts three well-sized bedrooms, including a principal room with fireplace and built-in wardrobes, and a truly luxurious family bathroom with roll-top bath, walk-in shower, underfloor heating, and traditional high-level WC. The second floor hosts a stylish fourth double bedroom with fitted cupboards and a sleek en-suite — ideal as a guest suite or teenage retreat.

Feature highlights include sash windows, bespoke fittings, a beautifully maintained rear garden with patio and lawn, and a charming summer house perfect for home working, hobbies, or relaxing in style.

Located in a sought-after part of Leeds, the property is within walking distance of excellent schools, local shops, and Garforth train station — all while retaining a calm, community feel.