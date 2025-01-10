Situated on The Green, in Seaton Carew, this property is currently being used as a B&B but also has the potential to be an airbnb or a family home.
It has a shared car park at the back of the property and is a stone’s throw away from the beach.
It is currently on the market for £575,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.
1. The Green
This grade II listed building is currently being used as a guest house but has the potential to be a spacious family home. It is on the market for £575,000 and is located in a prime location on Seaton Carew's The Green. Photo: Rightmove
2. Kitchen
This large and modern kitchen offers plenty of space for potential buyers to keep it running as a B&B or as an airbnb. It has a utility room and leads directly out onto the south-facing garden. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This property has three reception rooms, two of which are located at the front of the property, benefiting from stunning sea views. Photo: Rightmove
4. Sitting room
This cosy sitting room boasts stunning sea views from the front of the property, and leads directly into a communal dining area. Photo: Rightmove
