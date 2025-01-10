This grade II listed property is in a prime location on Seaton Carew's The Green, boasting beautiful sea views and a south-facing garden.This grade II listed property is in a prime location on Seaton Carew's The Green, boasting beautiful sea views and a south-facing garden.
Hartlepool family home on Seaton Carew’s prestigious The Green goes on the market – and it has business potential

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT
This grade II listed building has eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and a south-facing back garden.

Situated on The Green, in Seaton Carew, this property is currently being used as a B&B but also has the potential to be an airbnb or a family home.

It has a shared car park at the back of the property and is a stone’s throw away from the beach.

It is currently on the market for £575,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

This grade II listed building is currently being used as a guest house but has the potential to be a spacious family home. It is on the market for £575,000 and is located in a prime location on Seaton Carew's The Green.

This grade II listed building is currently being used as a guest house but has the potential to be a spacious family home. It is on the market for £575,000 and is located in a prime location on Seaton Carew's The Green. Photo: Rightmove

This large and modern kitchen offers plenty of space for potential buyers to keep it running as a B&B or as an airbnb. It has a utility room and leads directly out onto the south-facing garden.

This large and modern kitchen offers plenty of space for potential buyers to keep it running as a B&B or as an airbnb. It has a utility room and leads directly out onto the south-facing garden. Photo: Rightmove

This property has three reception rooms, two of which are located at the front of the property, benefiting from stunning sea views.

This property has three reception rooms, two of which are located at the front of the property, benefiting from stunning sea views. Photo: Rightmove

This cosy sitting room boasts stunning sea views from the front of the property, and leads directly into a communal dining area.

This cosy sitting room boasts stunning sea views from the front of the property, and leads directly into a communal dining area. Photo: Rightmove

