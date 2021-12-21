Located at the Headland, the impressive terraced house benefits from a gym and four bathrooms.
The five-storey home is full of character and benefits from a front garden and a large rear yard.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market for £460,000.
1. A home full of character
The home has preserved many of its original features.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
The entrance hall features a coved ceiling.
Photo: Rightmove
3. First floor lounge
The spacious lounge is full of light.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Impressive dining room
The spacious dining room impresses with its original fireplace with tiled hearth.
Photo: Rightmove