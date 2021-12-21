The large terraced home is located on the Headland./Photo: Rightmove

Have a look inside six-bedroomed home on the Headland with beautiful sea views and a gym

The spacious home has many original features and magnificent sea views.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:58 am

Located at the Headland, the impressive terraced house benefits from a gym and four bathrooms.

The five-storey home is full of character and benefits from a front garden and a large rear yard.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market for £460,000.

1. A home full of character

The home has preserved many of its original features.

2. Entrance hall

The entrance hall features a coved ceiling.

3. First floor lounge

The spacious lounge is full of light.

4. Impressive dining room

The spacious dining room impresses with its original fireplace with tiled hearth.

