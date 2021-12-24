The spacious home has a spacious rear garden and boasts a hot tub./Photo: Rightmove

Have a look inside this four-bedroomed Hartlepool bungalow in West Park with a hot tub

This spacious home in Manor Road, in Hartlepool’s West Park area, impresses with its modern decor.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:15 am

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the house is flooded with natural light and boasts its own hot tub.

The detached bungalow is complete with a garage and a large utility room.

Have a look inside this stunning property, currently on the market for £450,000.

1. Private space

The home is accessed through a gated paved driveway.

2. Bright lounge

The spacious lounge is full of natural light.

3. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a cooker, hob and a wine cooler.

4. Another view of the lounge

The lounge boasts a feature fire recessed into the wall.

