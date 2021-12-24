Have a look inside this four-bedroomed Hartlepool bungalow in West Park with a hot tub

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the house is flooded with natural light and boasts its own hot tub.
The detached bungalow is complete with a garage and a large utility room.
Have a look inside this stunning property, currently on the market for £450,000.
1. Private space
The home is accessed through a gated paved driveway.
2. Bright lounge
The spacious lounge is full of natural light.
3. Modern kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with a cooker, hob and a wine cooler.
4. Another view of the lounge
The lounge boasts a feature fire recessed into the wall.
