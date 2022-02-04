Have a look inside this £425,000 bungalow in Hartlepool with a large garden and underfloor heating

The family bungalow benefits from a large driveway and a garage and is complete with mature tiered rear garden.
The home also features underfloor heating in a number of rooms.
Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Next Step Property for £425,000.
1. Detached home
The home is located in a popular area.
2. Large driveway
The large driveway leads to a single garage.
3. Spacious lounge
The bright spacious lounge features a modern fireplace.
4. Modern kitchen
The kitchen offers built in appliances, including a coffee machine.
