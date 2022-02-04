The bungalow offers plenty of living space./Photo: Rightmove

Have a look inside this £425,000 bungalow in Hartlepool with a large garden and underfloor heating

This beautiful three bed home in Hartlepool’s Elwick Road boasts a large drive and a spacious rear garden.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:08 pm

The family bungalow benefits from a large driveway and a garage and is complete with mature tiered rear garden.

The home also features underfloor heating in a number of rooms.

Have a look inside this property, currently on the market with Next Step Property for £425,000.

1. Detached home

The home is located in a popular area.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Large driveway

The large driveway leads to a single garage.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Spacious lounge

The bright spacious lounge features a modern fireplace.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen offers built in appliances, including a coffee machine.

Photo: Rightmove

